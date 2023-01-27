PATTI Wakeman, Dot Semmler, Faye Harris and Hilary Chambers travelled to Lockhart recently to compete in the Central Riverina District opening day.
An enjoyable day was had by all and, after narrowly going down, to Wagga RSL and a win against Junee, they came home empty-handed.
Last Thursday we welcomed a new player, Jo Rees who joined us for a roll up and Cindy McDonald was able to have a game on our social day.
The drawn winners were Denise Naylor, Jan Walker and Harris after defeating Joan Lloyd, Messner and Rees 11-10.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Naylor's team were leading for most of the match, but Lloyd's team made a come back and were holding two shots for a draw, when Naylor put down a brilliant shot to give them a win by one.
In a game of 4-2-4 Wakeman and McDonald defeated Elaine Sullivan and Marika Pete 13-17.
Wakeman and McDonald were slow to start and were six shots down, when they scored fourteen in the next seven ends and were able to go on to win by four.
The first monthly meeting will be held after play on Thursday.
