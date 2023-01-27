The Irrigator

Griffith police catch P-plater speeding on Burley Griffin Way, Ardlethan

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 27 2023 - 11:09am, first published 11:00am
A p-plater has had their licence suspended after police caught them driving 53-kilometres over the speed limit along Burley Griffin Way at Ardlethan. Picture by NSW Police

Police have suspended a P-plater's licence after they were caught driving more than 50 kilometres an hour over the speed limit in the Riverina's northwest.

