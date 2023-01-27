LEETON shire mayor Tony Reneker has used his Australia Day address to speak about unity and inclusion.
Councillor Reneker paid his respects to the traditional owners of the land where the ceremony was taking place and said the community was privileged to have so many hard-working Aboriginal Elders in Leeton.
"I'd like to acknowledge the special effort they make in bringing our community together," he said.
"Australia Day means different things to different people.
"I always think it is an opportunity to reflect on what is great about our country, our shire and our people.
"I'm yet to meet an Australian overseas traveller who doesn't come back home home without the realisation of what a great country we live in."
Cr Reneker also reflected on the year that was 2022, saying residents and Australians across the country again had to grapple with the challenges presented by the COVID pandemic and natural disasters.
"However, with our resilience and determination, we have again managed to get through to the other side relatively unscathed," Cr Reneker said.
Cr Reneker said one of the greatest parts of the official ceremony in Leeton was watching hard-working residents be recognised for their efforts and contributions to the community, as well as the citizenship event which takes place each year.
He thanked everyone who was involved in organising the events on the day, saying it wouldn't be possible without them.
