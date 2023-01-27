LEETON'S Australia Day Ambassador Peter McLean has told the community he feels a strong connection to the shire.
Mr McLean was in Leeton on January 26 as the town's ambassador, having visited many times before in his past role with Keep Australia Beautiful.
"I feel quite a strong connection to Leeton having been involved with Keep Australia Beautiful for many years," he told the crowd gathered for the official ceremony.
"It's so great to come back a number of years late and see Leeton continue to thrive as a beautiful town and a beautiful community that has made plenty of progress and improvements since then."
Leeton was known to many in the Keep Australia Beautiful circle for its success with its Tidy Towns awards program. Mr McLean recently started as the executive officer of the Australian Organics Recycling Association.
He grew up on a rural property on the banks of the Hawkesbury Nepean River and currently lives near Camden in far south Western Sydney.
Mr McLean has a background in state and local government, as well as the not-for-profit industry.
He was treated to a tour of Leeton shire during his time in town, including a special Australia Day lunch at the Whitton Malt House.
Mr McLean also told residents gathered for the official ceremony it was important for everyone to embrace the mistakes of the past when it comes to Australia's treatment of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
He urged the community to stand as one to ensure these injustices never happen again.
Mr McLean also asked residents to use Australia Day to reflect on what was important to them. He had those in attendance close their eyes and think of what that may be. Most responded with their family, friends and love as being the most critical components of life.
"One of the things I don't hear very often and, I've also been guilty of this myself, is our Australian citizenship," he said.
"Without our Australian citizenship many of these things wouldn't be possible.
"The freedoms, the democracy we have."
