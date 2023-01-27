WHEN Bill Aliendi was asked what it meant to him to be named a lifelong citizen to Leeton shire, his eyes welled up.
It was clear to see the unique honour, which is similar to a life membership of an organisation, meant more than words could express for Mr Aliendi.
The community man was bestowed the honour during Leeton's official Australia Day celebration on January 26.
Mr Aliendi has long been associated with many groups and organisations, donating countless hours of his time to improving life in Leeton for many.
"You don't do these things for accolades, you do it because you want to do it," he said. "I was brought up in an environment where everyone volunteered.
"It didn't matter if you were 10 or 110. The big thing is, when you are contributing, you are helping someone else out.
"To me, this is such wonderful recognition. It's a huge honour."
Mr Aliendi has lived in Whitton and Leeton for the majority of his life, leaving once for a period of time, before later returning when he then married and started a family. He also owned a business in town for many years, which he said was always well-supported by the community.
Known to be a quiet-achiever, Mr Aliendi has been a crucial part of many organisations, including the Leeton Show Society, Leeton Showground Trust, Rotary Club of Leeton, MS Society MIA branch, the Leeton-Whitton Football and Netball Club and more.
In 2019 when the show society was finding it hard to fill the role of president, Mr Aliendi stepped up to take it on, and remains in that position today. He kept volunteer numbers high during the COVID years.
His role as treasurer of the showground trust also keeps him busy, taking bookings for the function room, meeting with contractors, council staff, politicians and more.
Mr Aliendi has been vital in securing much-needed funding for many projects at the showground.
"This just means so much ... volunteering is wonderful and it keeps our community going," he said.
