The Irrigator

Bill Aliendi named Leeton's 2023 lifelong citizen to the shire during Australia Day ceremony

TP
By Talia Pattison
January 27 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton's Bill Aliendi has been named a lifelong citizen to the shire, saying the accolade came as huge surprise. Picture by Talia Pattison

WHEN Bill Aliendi was asked what it meant to him to be named a lifelong citizen to Leeton shire, his eyes welled up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.