The Murrumbidgee Proactive Crime Team and Leeton police arrested and charged a man on Friday, January 27

By Talia Pattison
Updated January 27 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 1:59pm
This prohibited firearm was allegedly found at the Leeton property in Golf Club Drive. Picture by NSW Police

A MAN who allegedly had a prohibited gun at his home in Leeton has been arrested and charged following a break-in at a jewellery store in town last month.

