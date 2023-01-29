The Irrigator

Hanwood and Leagues take GDCA first grade victories

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated January 30 2023 - 11:24am, first published 9:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A five-wicket haul to Josh Carn has helped Hanwood secure a bonus-point victory over Exies Diggers which has seen them retake second place in first grade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.