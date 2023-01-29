A five-wicket haul to Josh Carn has helped Hanwood secure a bonus-point victory over Exies Diggers which has seen them retake second place in first grade.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, Hanwood was able to make a solid start, with Jordan Whitworth and Dean Catanzariti putting on 27 runs before Whitworth (10) fell to the bowling of Cameron Ingram (1/7).
The top order really stood as Dean Catanzariti (32), and captain Charlie Cunial (36) were able to make starts, while Oliver Bartter (78) posted a fifty.
Liam Greenaway (3/42) and Nikita Bhor (2/20) were the pick of the bowlers for Diggers, as Hanwood were able to post 220.
It was always going to be a tough chase for the Diggers, and the loss of early wickets only compounded the difficulty.
Josh Carn was able to make early breakthroughs with the wickets of Greenaway (5) and Anurag Dhot (0) as Diggers fell to 2/11.
It was a nose dive that Diggers struggled to pull out of as Rajesh Johar (2/27) picked up the wickets of Ben Fattore (3) and Bhor (0) while Carn knocked over Kyle Pete (14).
With their backs against the wall, Ash Verhagen and Grant McMaster tried to give their side a faint hope of mounting a fightback.
After a 65-run stand, Carn was able to pick up his fourth wicket of the day when McMaster (14) was caught behind.
Verhagen's (44) resistance was finally ended when Carn (5/23) picked up his fifth for the day, while Nick Zappala (8) and Ingram (2) followed closely behind.
Manan Dave and Dhruvil Patel (8*) added 23 runs before Dave (12) fell to Dean Catanzariti (1/25) as Diggers were bowled out for 143 to hand Hanwood took out the bonus point victory.
Leagues were able to take a resounding 137-run victory over Exies Eagles.
Leagues top order was able to make starts, with Jack Rowston (12), Matt Keenan (27) and Reece Matheson (16) getting their side off to a strong start.
A 104-run stand between Connor Matheson (74) and Tom Bristow (50), followed by some late hitting from Dan Bozic (14*), helped the Panthers finish their 40 overs on 6/225.
It was always going to be a tough chase for the Eagles, and it went from bad to worse quickly as Bozic knocked over Breed (3) and Cooper Smith (11) was run out by Rowston.
The bowling of Bozic made it nearly impossible for Exies to get any momentum as he claimed the wickets of James Roche (20), Josh Davis (11) and Henry Lacey (0) as Exies fell to 5/54.
The Eagles couldn't improve their position as they were eventually bowled out for 88 in 31 overs.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
