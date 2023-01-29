SCHOOLS are back in session.
While we can appreciate that many a parent is happy about that, we actually mean Puppy Preschool.
Puppy Preschool is a fundamental beginning to a pup's life in a family. It sets them up for a wonderful world, not just in learning, but also in being an upstanding member of the community.
While a cheeky pup that does naughty things may seem cute when they are little, as they grow into adult dogs, that cuteness soon wears thin and a badly behaved dog can be a big problem.
While you can teach an old dog new tricks, it is easier to teach those good behaviours early on before they become ingrained into the dog's psyche.
The statistics sadly state that many dogs do not make it past the age of four years and this is often due to preventable behavioural problems.
Our dogs should never stop training.
Just as we are constantly learning through our life, consistent training with our dogs is important.
This increases the bond we with have with our dogs and enriches their lives.
There are many different types of trainers and training methods around.
Finding the right one is important as dogs respond and learn in many different ways.
For example, some training methods use harsh correction or punishment while others use a reward system.
Some dogs may react badly to the harsh correction method, making their behaviour worse.
This can then potentially manifest later on as anxiety issues that may require medical attention.
If you have questions about dog training or puppy pre-school, call our team at the Leeton Veterinary Hospital for more information.
Remember, training is important for their mental health as much as yours.
