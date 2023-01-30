THE Leeton Phantoms will forego fielding a first grade side in 2023 as they look to continue building their numbers back up once again.
Last year the club started the season with a full complement of teams, but found it difficult to field from the top down each week as injuries, work commitment and a shortage of player numbers took its toll.
This time around, the club will elect to field a men's second grade side and the women's team for the 2023 season.
Pre-season training has started for the two teams, with solid numbers starting to turn out, however more players are always welcome.
Club president Ian Pascoe was hoping both teams would prove to be competitive this year.
"Lesson learned from last year, we'll stick with our men's second grade and the Dianas for 2023," he said.
"Hopefully we can be competitive. We proved towards the end of last season we were competitive in second grade, so hopefully we can build on that this year."
Quinten Longhurst stays on as coach of the men's side, while Stuart Stout will again be taking the helm when it comes to the Dianas.
Pre-season training has so far been focused on building the fitness of both sides.
"We're doing two sessions per week on Tuesday and Thursday from 7pm down at the town ovals," Pascoe said.
"Everyone is welcome. We'd love to see some more faces come along."
The Phantoms have a trial match scheduled for April 1 against Hall from the ACT and the club is also looking at lining up more before then.
Their first game of the season will be after the Easter break on April 15.
This week the club is also looking forward to hosting representatives from the ACT Brumbies in Leeton before they head to Griffith the following day for their match against the NSW Waratahs.
ACT Brumbies players will be at the Wade Hotel for a pre-season event and all are welcome to attend.
Coaching staff will also be in attendance.
Keep an eye on the Leeton Phantoms Facebook page for more information about this event, as well as more news from the club as the year progresses.
