The Irrigator

Leeton businesses reporting Back to School vouchers have seen more parents shopping locally

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated January 30 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton Newsagency owner Matt Curry with some of the packs that have been available for students. Picture by Talia Pattison

BUSINESSES have reported an increase in the amount of people shopping locally as students return to school this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.