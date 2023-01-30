BUSINESSES have reported an increase in the amount of people shopping locally as students return to school this week.
Parents have been given a helping hand this year when it comes to making sure their children are ready to go back to school.
The NSW government has provided parents with three, $50 vouchers per child and there is still plenty of time to spend the money, with the vouchers in play until June 30.
Leeton Newsagency owner Matt Curry said he had noticed more people completing their back to school shopping in town, putting this down to the vouchers.
"So many more kids are going back to school with the right equipment, uniforms because of these vouchers," he said.
"We try to make the back to school shopping as easy as possible for parents and students.
"We've got packs made up they can grab and go and then for the older years with elective subjects, we do them as made-to-order with the elective subjects.
"They can come in and tell us what they need or do it over the phone and we can put it all together for them.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We're always happy to help."
The vouchers can be used at a variety of stores in Leeton, including the newsagency, SportsPower, Kendalls, Best and Less, Worklocker and more.
Students this week are returning to the classroom for the start of term one, but if they have forgotten an item, there's no need to panic.
"We've got plenty of stock for everyone, if there's something you still need, we can help out," Mr Curry said.
"Hopefully the vouchers are something the government does again because it's not only helping small businesses like ours, but they are going a long way to making sure all kids are ready to go back to school."
The vouchers can be used:
For more information about the vouchers visit www.service.nsw.gov.au/back-to-school-vouchers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.