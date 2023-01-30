LEETON is now officially home to eight new Australian residents.
A citizenship ceremony was conducted as part of the Australia Day official ceremony in Leeton, with the group all excited to take the final step in becoming an Australian citizen.
Among the eight was Leeton Shire Council's general manager Jackie Kruger.
She was joined by Jaqui-Leigh Browning, Chrislene Marie Singson Cabaltera, Geraldine Tual Cubero, Kirsty Louise Gregory, Misae Iriomote, Ariz Aranzado Lumingkit and Sruthi Villarvattom Sundar.
Many of the new citizens have resided in Leeton for some time and plan to call the town home for many years to come.
Each has been through the long process to become an Australian citizen, with Thursday's ceremony the final ticking of the box.
Last year 50 new Australian residents were welcomed in Leeton, with a ceremony also taking place on January 26 in 2022, as well as others at different times throughout the 12 month period.
The legal status of Australian citizenship began on Australia Day, 1949 when the Nationality and Citizenship Act 1948 came into effect.
Since the first Australian citizenship ceremony was hosted, more than five million people have chosen to become Aussie citizens.
