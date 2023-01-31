THERE were many standout performances in round 10 of twilight golf last week.
With just round 11 remaining before teams are split into four divisions, the grand final is locked in for March 26.
Among the top performers last week was Gary Walker's beautiful 27 the top as he continues to improve for the Munchausens, who are back on the division one hunt for glory.
They are now equal lead in the team section with surprise squad Waratah Wormburners on a total of 1710.
The other two blinders came from Sue Jaensch and Tara Morris who had six under 29s.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Other players worthy of a mention were Cruze Dale's spare 31 and Ross Farlow, Johnny Wynn, Blake Hyde and keen youngster Cohen Matthews all on 32. The ball cut off went out to 34 for the first time this season.
A little change on the team front with the Munchies joining the Wormburners at the top, while the Pineapples slid viciously, similar to Kiss My Putt who seem to be kissing bunkers and water hazards rather then putts.
Look out for Swig N Swing and the Whymees who'll be in the top four within a fortnight and possibly the Superwash Mates depending on a) Danny Boardman getting a game in and b) Taity and Dom DelGuzzo finding a way to play their low low handicaps.
This Sunday the club hosts round one of the RDGA men's pennant season.
Twilight games can be played before 8am or after 12.30pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.