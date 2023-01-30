More than 2200 people have been slapped with penalty infringement notices for driving offences across the state's southern region during a four-day police operation.
Operation Australia Day 2023 was launched at midnight Wednesday and ran until midnight on Sunday to include the return of school zones.
A total of 30 restraint infringements were given to motorists across the NSW Police Force's southern region.
A total of 27 motorists were given infringements for using a mobile phone while driving.
A further 1227 infringements were also handed out for other offences.
Police issued speeding fines to 935 motorists, 62 infringements were issued for prescribed concentration of alcohol offences and 88 motorists returned positive drug driving detections.
NSW Police Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden said he was appalled by the choices made by some people who still chose to drink and drive.
"When a driver chooses to drink and drive they put at risk the lives of every other person in their environment," Assistant Commissioner McFadden said.
During the four-day operation there were two fatal crashes in the southern region, including a motorcycle crash in the Riverina on Saturday. Officers were called to Canola Way at Old Junee about 6pm after reports a motorcyclist had left the road and crashed.
The rider, a 50-year-old man, was treated by witnesses. However, he died at the scene.
There were 47 major crashes across the southern region during the same time frame and 24 people were injured.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
