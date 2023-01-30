The Irrigator

Thousands penalised during four-day police operation across the Riverina

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
January 31 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The results are in from the statewide operation.

More than 2200 people have been slapped with penalty infringement notices for driving offences across the state's southern region during a four-day police operation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.