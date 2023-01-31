The Irrigator

Construction of the Roach's Reservoir has started near Yanco

By Talia Pattison
Updated February 1 2023 - 9:47am, first published January 31 2023 - 2:00pm
Work has started to create the Roach's Reservoir at Yanco. Picture supplied

A NEW reservoir set to hold 5000 megalitres of water near Yanco is starting to take shape.

