This weekend will be a special one for Phantoms junior Dylan Pietsch as he makes the trip back to the MIA as the NSW Waratahs prepare to take on their arch-rivals, the ACT Brumbies.
Returning to an almost home ground is something that Pietsch is really looking forward to.
"The last time I played in the Riverina area was probably at Jubilee Oval, and that was probably 11 years ago now, so it will be pretty cool to be back in the area," he said.
"Especially with a lot of family up to watch. I haven't really been home in a while, so it will be good to be back on country."
"Having my whole family there is going to be really special, last time that I had that was for my debut, which was a really special game, but to have that down home means a lot. It gives you that little bit of an extra kick having your family on the sidelines."
After getting into his first pre-season, where he hasn't picked up an injury, and the winger is looking forward to what he feels could be a successful season for the Waratahs.
"Taking all of the experience that I have gained from that first season and taking it all in and it is good actually knowing what I am doing now rather than running around like a headless chook all of the time," he said.
"It has been a really good couple of weeks, I have gotten a bit bigger, stronger and fitter, so really looking forward to the season ahead.
"I really think that we can give it a really good crack over the next couple of years, and it great to kick it off in Griffith."
Heading into enemy territory, with the SIRU region falling into the Brumbies programs, Pietsch has seen the rivalry on both sides of the fence.
"The area is Brumbies territory, so I grew up having to play for the Brumbies and going through that," he said.
"I really enjoy going up against them because I know how much they dislike the Tahs, and now I know how much the Tahs dislike them."
It's going to be a jam-packed afternoon of rugby action at Exies Oval on Saturday.
The ACT Brumbies SuperW side will take on the Adelaide Black Falcons at 4.30pm, with the Brumbies and Waratahs men's game to follow at 6.30pm.
