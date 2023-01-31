Second straight year O'Farrell Cup set to go unchallenged

There are set to be no challenges in the O'Farrell Cup for the second straight season.
The time-honoured competition has again failed to attract any interest.
Over the pre-season there were discussions about another change of format.
They have not amounted to anything and Cricket Albury-Wodonga chairman Michael Erdeljac isn't a big fan.
"No one has done anything with the O'Farrell Cup," Erdeljac said.
"There was a Riverina meeting .... and they wanted to take over the competition and were going to put in a proposal and come back to us.
"With the floods and everything else nothing has happened and to be fair as Cricket Albury-Wodonga we don't want to give it up.
"You have to beat us to get it."
Cricket Albury-Wodonga Provincial have held the cup since making their first challenge in 13 years in 2018.
At the time they were one of nine challenges for the season and Erdeljac questioned whether the combined Border competition would be too strong for the smaller associations.
It appears he wasn't wrong.
"I did say five years ago if we played in it and we win it you won't get it back for a long time and that's what happened," Erdeljac said.
"No one has challenged us for it in the last two years."
While the wet weather was a big deterrent at the start of the season, with a number of competitions delayed due to a lack of pitch preparation, now Erdeljac can't see any room for a late challenge.
However there will still be representative cricket played in the Riverina this season.
The Regional Bash has been rescheduled however now all sides will only play two matches.
The first round, where Wagga Sloggers were set to face ACT Aces and Border Bullets were drawn to face new outfit South West Steamers, has been credited as a draw.
As such the Sloggers will face Bullets and Steamers in Griffith on February 26.
The highest ranked team will then progress to the finals.
Manager Shaun Perry expects to name another strong squad but there will be a couple of changes from the initial list.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
