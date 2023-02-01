THERE was a smaller than usual contingent of bowlers taking to the greens at the Leeton Soldiers Club on Australia Day for social bowls.
Although there were fewer bowlers than normal, the quality and combativeness of play were of an extremely high standard.
Rink three had Phil Morris and Alan Corneliusen record a four shot, 19-15, victory over Neil Condron and Tony Wood.
On rink four Mick O'Connell continued his recent good form leading his teammates, Rob O'Callaghan and Mick McAliece, to a narrow 21-17 win over the very formidable line up of Mark Lemon, Greg Caffery and John Breed.
Rattles Retallick, Owen O'Callaghan and Rob Graham put Len Clare, Bruce Dale and Bill Creber to the sword on their way to a decisive 20-9 win on rink five.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In the final match of the morning, conducted on rink six, Bill Watt and Leo Plant were convincing 25-17 winners over David Noad and an extremely-frustrated Dennis Dean.
Resting touchers for the morning were recorded by Graham, Corneliusen and Watt, while the only wrong bias belonged to Morris.
Scorching morning temperatures had just 10 bowlers take to the greens last Saturday.
The big winners of the day were Bill Watt, David Noad and Larry Harrison who proved far too consistent for opponents Mark Morgan, Ken Hillier and Phil Morris, running out 14-7 winners. Len Clare and Tony Wood had a four-shot, 17-13, victory over the Leo Plant and Ross Cantrill pairing.
Resting touchers belonged to Plant and Hillier. Bowlers are reminded the pennant season kicks off on Sunday, February 12 at 9am at the Leeton and District Bowling Club.
