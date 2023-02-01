WHILE most are guilty of rushing to snap photos of everything on phones in the new age of technology, what is being lost is printing these memories for the future.
That is where Amanda Wik comes in with her scrapbooking knowledge and skills that she is hoping to pass on to others in the community so these memories can be stored alive and well for all to see.
Like photo albums, scrap books can be an important record of moments in life, trips taken, achievements and milestones.
That is why Mrs Wik said the art of scrap booking was not only a fun way to keep these memories alive, but also it was a way for history to be recorded.
"A photo on its own shows a picture, but a photo in album with journalling tells a story," she said.
"I like to make my workshops fun and relaxed for everyone. I love seeing the smiles and enjoyment on people's faces knowing they have created something special and meaningful to them."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The group currently has around eight regulars, but more are invited to attend to spend the afternoon in a relaxing environment, making new friends and recording memories.
Mrs Wik herself has been scrap booking for many years, so far creating more than 100 albums of family, friends and holidays. Some have been gifts, while others have been for her own record.
"Scrap booking is all about preserving our memories in archival albums that will last now and for our future generations to look back on," she said.
"Open a scrap book and be transported to that time and place, friends or family that may longer be with us."
The next workshop will be held on Saturday, February 11 at the Leeton Heritage Motor Inn from noon to 4pm at a cost of $25, which includes afternoon tea and many of the supplies.
Those who mention this article with Mrs Wik when signing up will receive a $5 discount.
For more information call 0417 106 425 or email amandajg45@gmail.com.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.