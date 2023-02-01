WITH month one of 2023 already in the bank, The Irrigator has taken a look back at some of our favourite photos from January and the news month that was.
Traditionally, the first month of every year can be slow in a news and sport sense, not just in Leeton, but in other regional communities as well.
However, with a state election on the horizon, things were off and running early with the announcement the Roxy Theatre would be receiving close to $1 million in funding from the state government when NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole visited Leeton on January 6.
After many, many years of waiting, the Wamoon community can now see work starting for its sewerage project, with Leeton Shire Council laying out the plans earlier in the month.
Former resident Terry Tyrrell was also in town last month to visit family and friends, but to also discuss the important Tour de Cure ride, which raises vital awareness and funds for cancer research, organisations and projects.
Keeping up with the busy pace of the first month of the year was Leeton United, who organised and hosted the inaugural Festival of Football at No. 1 Oval.
The club hosted APIA Leichardt, West Griffith and the Wagga Wanderers for the day-long tournament, which was such a success it will be going ahead again in 2024.
The Irrigator also met two residents Anne Elliott and Richard Dziendziel, who have started a film club for residents in town to enjoy on a fortnightly basis.
Throughout the month the Leeton Yanco Swimming Club also hosted vital swim to survive lessons, which aimed to help young children to pick up the skill of swimming and water safety.
Popular Australian children's author and entertainer Andy Jones also popped by the Leeton library for two shows during January.
Of course, January also means Australia Day on January 26. For Leeton this day is about recognising residents from across the shire who have made great contributions to their community, as well as junior and senior sporting stars.
The event in 2023 also included special cultural touches from the shire's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community.
With another month now on the doorstep, what will it bring for the community? The Irrigator will keep you up-to-date.
