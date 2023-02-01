It's been confirmed the Italian Fresh Mercato IGA in Griffith Central is closing down.
The supermarket's final day of trade will be February 18.
While the future of the space is currently up in the air, it could be split into two separate outlets sometime in the future, one as a convenience grocery outlet and the other occupied by a new tenant.
The supermarket has had a relatively short life, first opening in 2021 following the closure of Ritchies IGA.
Griffith Central's manager, Larissa Panazzolo, said the decision was difficult but necessary nonetheless.
"Effectively, there haven't been enough shoppers using it as a full grocery store. Instead it has been used as a convenience outlet. This is also where Ritchies encountered problems," Ms Panazzolo said.
"There is the potential for the space to be split, but this isn't something that can be confirmed as evaluations are still being made. It will also depend on what offers are received," she said.
"There are talks happening with other brands who want to take over. My view is Griffith Central needs a place for groceries but not at the scale of having a supermarket.
"People are saying they will miss buying certain products such as pasta sauces, hams and cheeses. Those are things that could be included in a convenience store if that happens."
Not all will be lost from the Mercato though, with plans to move the store's cafe into the food court.
"That will give it a more open location with better exposure to customers," she said.
Fortunately, staff will also have the opportunity to relocate to Rossies Foodworks, which has also offered to take up any leftover stock.
"Rossies have been a terrific help and great to lean on. They've offered to hire all our staff and potentially take some of the items we don't end up selling, such as those from department's like the butchers," she said.
However, it's hoped the bulk of products will be sold in the lead up to closing day.
"Currently, we are doing a percentage-off sale. I encourage people to come in and see what savings they can make in the weeks ahead," Ms Panazzolo said.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo.
