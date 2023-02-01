The Irrigator

Griffith Central's Italian Fresh Mercato supermarket will close its doors February 18

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated February 1 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith Central will be without a supermarket when the Italian Fresh Mercato closes this month. Pictured: Michelle Cocilova (front of house supervisor), store manager Jordana Gray and Pam Nardi (admin supervisor). Photo: Allan Wilson.

It's been confirmed the Italian Fresh Mercato IGA in Griffith Central is closing down.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.