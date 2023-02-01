YANCO-WAMOON are taking a more relaxed approach to their 2023 pre-season training as they look to encourage more players to sign up for the year ahead.
The Hawks have been hitting the paddock for pre-season training for around three weeks now, with coach Kane Hammond pleased with the numbers turning out so far.
"At the moment we are taking a bit of a different approach," he said.
"We're just doing the one night a week on a Friday, playing a lot of games, our focus has been more on getting together as a group and getting the footy in everyone's hands again.
"We're trying to have a bit of fun with it while it's still hot.
"Our numbers have slowly improved each week. They are really good compared to the same time in the past couple of years."
The Hawks are yet to pick up any big-name recruits for the 2023 Group 20 season, but Hammond wasn't too concerned.
He said the majority of the group which had been playing together for the past couple of seasons had stayed together.
"That's a really good thing for us to have the group still be together, we've been working hard to build up over the last few seasons," Hammond said.
Yanco-Wamoon will be looking to improve their win-loss ratio in the coming season, as well as gunning for a top five position to make the finals series.
Last year the Hawks didn't make finals, so will be hopeful of improving on their position to rise up the ladder.
The club itself is also working on generating enough numbers to possibly make a return to the reserve grade competition this season.
"We are trying really hard to field a ressies," Hammond said.
"It's can be really hard to fill that grade, but it would be good if we could have a ressies team again.
"Obviously we have good numbers in our under 16s, 18s and league tag, so hopefully we can have all the teams this year.
"We'll just have to see what happens."
The club hasn't locked in any trial games at this stage, but will be playing in the Group 20 knockout, which will likely be held in late March.
The season proper is expected to start after Easter in April.
In the meantime, pre-season training will continue for all grades.
New and returning players are welcome to attend these sessions at the Yanco Sportsground every Friday from 6pm.
