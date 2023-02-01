The NSW Labor party has confirmed it intends to run a candidate for the Murray electorate in the upcoming state election.
A spokesperson for the party promised that they would announce a candidate "in time for voters to make an informed vote before March."
"Labor will give every voter the opportunity to vote for change," they added.
Registrations for the election close at noon on March 8, coinciding with the registration period for electoral material.
The Greens party have also announced that they intent to run a candidate in every electorate including the Murray, but are also yet to decide on an option.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Currently announced candidates for the Murray include Peta Betts representing the Nationals party, and independent incumbent Helen Dalton.
Mrs Dalton is launching her campaign on Friday, February 3 in Griffith.
She will kick things off with a meet-and-greet at the Kooyoo Street Mall from 6pm - potentially leaving any parties yet to announce a candidate behind the campaigning eight-ball.
The election will be held on March 25, with early voting available from March 18 and final results expected in mid-to-late April.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
