House of the week: 4 Serencroft Drive, Leeton

February 3 2023 - 6:00am
An entertainer's dream, this home features great outside social areas which include the undercover alfresco and the firepit under the pergola. Pictures supplied.
  • 4 Serencroft Drive, Leeton
  • BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
  • AGENCY: Amato Real Estate
  • AGENT: Julie Valenzisi 0409 224 459
  • INSPECTIONS: By appointment

Hidden behind established trees is this delightful home offering peace, tranquility and privacy.

