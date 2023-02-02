Hidden behind established trees is this delightful home offering peace, tranquility and privacy.
An entertainer's dream, there is great outside social areas which include the undercover alfresco and the firepit under the pergola.
Both amazing places to relax and enjoy a quiet beverage, whilst entertaining family and friends.
Immaculately presented, this four-bedroom home features a main bedroom with a walk-through robe to the ensuite.
The residence features two living areas, one near the master bedroom and the other in the open plan living area.
The kitchen has all modern appliances with an adjacent dining and lounge area.
The kitchen has direct access into the laundry which is located close to the airconditioned, double lock-up garage.
Extra features include low maintenance gardens with established trees, and single garage/shed with concrete flooring and power.
The home has gas heating plus ducted evaporative cooling throughout.
This property is quietly located in a lovely estate on a 5578m2 block only 4km from the town centre.
The main shopping centre and town amenities are only a short drive away, and there is also a bus available for pick up and drop off for the local schools.
