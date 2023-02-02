The Irrigator

Local leader column with Tracy Catlin | Whitton community news | February 2023

By Tracy Catlin
February 2 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local leader columnist Tracy Catlin updates the community on what's happening in Whitton.

THOSE looking for some summertime reading can pop into the Whitton Post Office to borrow books from the Leeton shire library depot.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.