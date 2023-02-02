THOSE looking for some summertime reading can pop into the Whitton Post Office to borrow books from the Leeton shire library depot.
Residents can also pick up something to read for free (or drop off something you have finished with) from the community library book case located out the front of Hulong House.
****
School resumed this week for students at Whitton-Murrami Public.
Besides the usual settling into new classes and routines, students will be visiting the pool to prepare for the upcoming swimming carnivals.
Don't forget that the pool operating hours have changed with the end of school holidays.
Opening hours are now 3.30pm to 7pm Monday to Friday and 1.30pm to 7pm Saturday and Sunday (subject to weather and patronage).
****
Meanwhile the Whitton-Murrami P&C will once again be making egg and bacon rolls for breakfast at the annual IREC Field Day down on Stott Road.
IN OTHER NEWS:
At the field day there will be displays and demonstrations relating to the latest in autonomous technology, including drone mapping for weeds, spray equipment, GPS systems, with talks on growing sunflowers and other project updates.
****
Whitton Playgroup is in need of new families.
The previous families have all moved to the next stages of school life.
Held weekly in the Whitton Community Hall, the new group will be able to set a day that suits and make use of all the play equipment and resources.
****
Last Saturday the Whitton Bowling Club had live music with Recycled and Suzie & Bill performing.
The night also included a raffle, lucky door prize and nibbles.
