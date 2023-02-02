The Irrigator

Logan McFadyen starts at Yanco Agricultural High School, the fourth generation family member to do so

TP
By Talia Pattison
February 2 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Logan McFadyen, pictured with Yanco Agricultural High School principal Marni Milne, is a fourth generation student. Picture by Talia Pattison

STARTING boarding school at a young age can be a daunting experience, but for fourth generation Yanco Agricultural High School student Logan McFadyen, he has some solid familial advice to lean on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.