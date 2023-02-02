THE Australasian Bittern is a rarely seen, poorly known and globally endangered waterbird, but it does have strong ties to Leeton.
With this in mind, researchers, ecologists, conservationists and industry experts gathered in Leeton this week for the first ever Australasian Bittern Conservation Summit.
Held from January 31 to February 3, the event included field trips, a day of presentations and guest speakers and more.
One of those to present was Murray Wildlife ecologist Matt Herring, who is well-known for his work in the bittern space.
Mr Herring recently completed his PhD on bittern-friendly rice farming, looking at population modelling, breeding success, conservation incentives, consumer values and novel water policy.
"We have people from Western Australia to New Zealand and everywhere in between representing all of the different projects and groups here in Leeton that are all working towards the conservation of this bird," Mr Herring said.
"There is lots of learning happening, sharing of ideas and inspiring each other. We want everyone to learn from each other and take it back to their regions.
"We're talking about how to manage the water levels, the vegetation, the foxes, the cats to get the conditions right for breeding success of the bittern.
"We're trying to do everything we can to give these birds the best possible chance of surviving."
There is only around 2000 bitterns left on earth, but Mr Herring said the rate of decline has stabilised some in Australia.
The wet weather across the country has been good news for the species and could mean an increase between 200 and 400 bitterns.
"There are a lot of bitterns breeding right now ... this Murrumbidgee area is the centre of the universe for them," Mr Herring said.
"Not just rice farms, but also the Fivebough and Tuckerbil Wetlands here in Leeton, Campbells Wetlands in Griffith, the lower 'Bidgee at Balranald.
"This is the best area in the world for them."
Mr Herring encouraged residents to get to know more about the bittern.
"Ricegrowers certainly know a lot more about bitterns than say 10 years ago because there has been more awareness raised about how important their crops are for them," he said.
"Certainly, the general public may not be aware that in their backyards there is this incredible bird.
"It's linked to the bunyip. It makes that booming sound. It's been part of Indigenous culture in this country for thousands of years."
Australasian Bittern (Botaurus poiciloptilus): also known as bunyip bird, brown bittern or bull bird.
Conservation status: Globally Endangered and Nationally Endangered.
Distribution and abundance: A total of about 1000 to 2499 mature individuals remain in Australia, New Zealand and possibly still New Caledonia. The areas with the largest populations are south-eastern Australia and New Zealand, while small numbers persist in south-western Australia, south-eastern QLD and Tasmania.
Size and weight: With neck stretched, can stand just over one metre tall. Body length: 66 to 76 cm. Weight: females 571 to 1135 grams, males 875 to 2085 grams. Wingspan of 1050 to 1180 cm.
Identification: These bitterns do not roost in trees and only rarely occur in loose flocks of more than five. Smaller, tree-roosting nankeen night-herons, which often occur in flocks, are commonly mistaken for Australasian Bitterns. Along the NSW coast, also check black bittern. Birdlife Australia has produced an Australasian Bittern identification guide.
Call: Males make deep booms during breeding season, audible for about two kilometres. These booms were a key source of legends of Australia's mythical Bunyip.
