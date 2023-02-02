"IT'S inspiring to be honest".
That is how Birdlife Australia's national public affairs manager Sean Dooley described this week's inaugural Australasian Bittern Conservation Summit held in Leeton.
The event brought experts, conservationists and projects from across the country and New Zealand together in Leeton for the event.
The idea was to not only discuss progress being made when it comes to the endangered bittern bird, but to also work together to ensure its future sustainability.
The bittern can sometimes be found in rice crops in the MIA, also breeding in this area.
"Funnily enough before I went to Birdlife Australia, I was a volunteer doing surveys for bitterns in wetlands around Melbourne ... I knew the news has been pretty bad for bitterns, so I was expecting this (summit) to be a bit of a 'catalogue of catastrophe'," Mr Dooley said.
"But what we are all learning is the incredible amount of work being done and the energy and passion being put into the conservation of this bird. It is really inspiring.
"I'm feeling a lot more positive and optimistic about the future of the bittern because there are so many people in so many different fields working on its conservation.
"It's just such a cool bird."
The summit also coincided with World Wetlands Day on February 2, with a bittern even spotted on the morning of this day at a rice crop in Leeton.
Mr Dooley said the bittern was a "cool bird" for many reasons and he urged residents in the MIA to learn more about it.
"They are quite an amazing bird, when they do fly they have these amazing dangling feet, they look like dinosaurs in the air," he said.
"If you've ever been in a wetland and down by the creek and heard their call, you never forget it.
"The hairs on your arms just go up. It's like a distant, bellowing bull and it just resonates with you to your core.
"The sound can be heard from up to two kilometres away."
Mr Dooley was hopeful the summit would again be held in the years to come to provide further updates and insight into the bird and hopes the news for bittern numbers will have improved again by then.
