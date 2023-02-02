The Irrigator
A shovel was allegedly used to assault a teenager in Leeton, 42-year-old man charged

By The Irrigator
Updated February 2 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:21pm
The 42-year-old man will face court in Leeton on February 14.

A LEETON man has been charged with the alleged assault of a teenager after a video of the alleged incident was widely circulated on social media this week.

