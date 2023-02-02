A LEETON man has been charged with the alleged assault of a teenager after a video of the alleged incident was widely circulated on social media this week.
Police said the alleged assault took place about 11pm on Sunday, January 30.
Officers were told an 18-year-old man was riding an allegedly unregistered motorbike through Leeton and was followed by a number of motorists, before this motorbike and a vehicle collided on Wamoon Avenue.
The rider was approached by several members of the public, including the driver of the vehicle.
Police allege another man approached the rider from behind and struck him in the head with a shovel, causing him to fall to the ground.
The rider was wearing a helmet and was not seriously injured. The incident was filmed by onlookers at the time.
Officers from the Murrumbidgee Police District were notified and an investigation was started.
As a result, a 42-year-old man attended Leeton Police Station about 4.45pm on Monday, January 31 where he was charged with one count of common assault.
He was granted conditional bail to appear in Leeton Local Court on Tuesday, February 14, with investigations into the matter ongoing.
