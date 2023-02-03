THE cooler weather had 17 players take to the greens at the L&D, allowing for three games of triples.
Judy Heness, making a come back after a long break, led her team of Patti Wakeman and Lorraine Messner (playing a double lead) to victory.
In a close game, with the score even several times, Heness defeated Lorraine Mullins, Hilary Chambers and Messner by only one shot, winning 10-9.
In another close game of triples, Joan Lloyd, Mary Payten and Dot Semmler defeated Faye Harris, Marika Pete and Jan Fitzpatrick.
There was only a couple of shots the difference throughout the match, with an even score on the 11th end.
However, after winning three of the next five ends, Lloyd's team managed to hold on and won the game 14-13.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The drawn winners of the day were Jan Walker, Janet Bell and Jean Leighton after defeating Elaine Sullivan, Joan Arnold and Jo Rees 16-13.
Sullivan's team were down by seven when they managed to score four on the ninth end, but were unable to score the extra shots needed to win.
The monthly meeting was well attended and the next meeting will be held on March 30.
