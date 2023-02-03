MAKING positive changes in the lives of young men will be happening in Leeton and the wider MIA this year.
Following its official launch late last year, the Boys to the Bush program has a new home in Leeton with a headquarters in Wamoon Avenue.
While based in Leeton, this branch of Boys to the Bush will be helping young men throughout the MIA.
Boys to the Bush has a simple mission - to provide an environment for disengaged boys who can be free from the distractions in their lives, allowing them the opportunity to be surrounded by positive influences and giving them opportunities to succeed.
The not-for-profit encourages mateship, resilience and a sense of belonging.
It does this through mentor programs, camps and other initiatives, but all with the collective goal of helping young boys become better men in the future.
Heading the branch here is Paul McGregor, who has made a career shift to become involved in a program he said can't wait to build to help change the lives of many young residents in the area.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr McGregor has been establishing connections with the Department of Education, Leeton Shire Council, businesses and other entities to ensure this will happen.
"We're building up our network with the people we need to be involved with because they will play a critical role," he said.
"The more networks and relationships we have, the better because this is such a great not-for-profit organisation.
"It's something I'm really passionate about it and we're looking forward to helping more young men in the community."
Sponsorship is also needed to help the initiative continue its good work, with the organisation also holding regular fundraisers to ensure it can keep working with these young men as they work towards a solid future.
If you would like to find out more about the organisation or even donate to the cause visit www.boystothebush.org.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.