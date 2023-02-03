HOT chips, whether they be doused in tomato sauce or gravy, are an Aussie staple no matter the time of year, but the popular item is the latest item to find itself on the short supply list.
Australia is currently in the middle of a potato shortage thanks to lower-than-usual crop yields across NSW and Victoria as a result of wet weather and flooding.
Businesses in Leeton are not exempt from this shortage.
Supermarkets have had to put limits on the number of frozen chips shoppers can buy, some takeaway stores have had to change the way they sell their popular hot chips and others have also looked into making their own to make sure supplies can go further.
As with many products when they are in short supply, prices have also had to change not just in takeaway stores in cafes, but also supermarkets, adding again to the cost of living crisis.
Leeton Golden Chicken Cafe part-owner Dennis Fondacaro said the shortage had been impacting the business.
"It has been impacting us ... our suppliers have been able to send us as much as they can give us, which has been tiding us over," he said.
"We don't know what we are getting from one week to the next.
"One of our reps is saying it is going to be ongoing for a while.
"We used to be able to buy a big lot and it would last through, but now we're getting whatever it is they can send us.
"Chips after chicken are definitely one of our most popular items."
A global shipping crisis is also impacting on the shortage, with larger suppliers who typically source from overseas now looking locally for their stock.
The Golden Chicken has been trying several ways to ensure the potato-based items can be for everyone, including changing its opening hours to ensure stock remains for the busiest parts of the day.
Other takeaway stories and cafes in Leeton are also having to deal with their usual supplies also going up in price in the last six months, which impacts on them, but also customers.
Some have reported regular items they would buy each week doubling in price compared to the same time period in 2022.
"It definitely makes it hard, but we just keep going and most of our customers are really understanding," Mr Fondacaro said.
"We've still been really busy, which is great.
"The community has always been really supportive of us.
"We're really lucky that way."
The Golden Chicken is currently up-for-sale, with inquiries within welcome.
