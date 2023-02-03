A LEETON charity crucial to helping those in times of crisis will this year have much to celebrate.
The Leeton JumpStart Fund will mark its 20th year in 2023, with two decades of helping people in need now in the bank.
It hasn't all been easy for the organisation, just a couple of years ago the group was on the brink of folding, but since then there has been a huge turnaround.
This has been in part to the dedicated committee of volunteers and helpers, as well as critical funding last year and now for 2023 from the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR).
This has allowed for a part-time co-ordinator to work with the group to ensure its sustainability, as well as implementing new practices and procedures to do so.
Leeton's Lisa Harrison is continuing in the role of co-ordinator and said big plans were in the works for JumpStart this year.
A gala dinner is being planned to celebrate the 20th anniversary where previous supporters, sponsors and those currently involved will be invited to take part.
"It will be great for them to see where we are placed now and what's happening," Mrs Harrison said.
"At this stage we're looking at September or October with some good, old-fashioned country hospitality."
A major fundraising raffle will also contribute to keeping funds ticking over.
The funding received from FRRR is also allowing JumpStart to take things to the next level.
"We're looking into social enterprise ideas and setting up better plans and efficiencies so that money from the FRRR is being used for action plans and things like that so that we are really making the most of it," Mrs Harrison said.
"It's really important to be sustainable post-funding as well, that's why we are looking into social enterprise ideas to think of what we can actually do to keep us going rather than constantly relying on funding from other sources."
The Leeton JumpStart Fund was established in 2003 to assist and support shire residents affected by sickness, accident, tragedy or death.
There have been many fundraisers over the years, but the biggest one to date was the building of a house where its sale went towards this very goal of helping people in the community.
Mrs Harrison said she had loved becoming involved with the group and said volunteers were always needed.
The group will also look at holding more mental health workshops for its volunteers in 2023, as well as connecting with other organisations in town.
"I've really loved being part of the group over the last year," Mrs Harrison said.
"It's knowing we're all here with the same goal and to see the effort the volunteers put in is just amazing.
"It's such a really unique thing to Leeton and it's eye-opening to see how dedicated people are to JumpStart."
