The Irrigator

Leeton shire to receive another chunk of money to repair roads

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
February 6 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More cash flows to fix Leeton's roads

MORE cash is being thrown at regional roads following last year's flooding and heavy rain with Leeton Shire Council to receive another big chunk of the pie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.