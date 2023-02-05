More cash flows to fix Leeton's roads

MORE cash is being thrown at regional roads following last year's flooding and heavy rain with Leeton Shire Council to receive another big chunk of the pie.
Leeton shire will receive $1.6 million for road repairs, while Griffith City Council has just over $2.3 million coming its way and the hard-hit Carrathool Shire Council will receive $4.7million.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the $50 million in 2022 hadn't been enough to repair roads, nor had the million-dollar injection to flood-impacted towns.
"After we announced our initial $50 million injection to help fix potholes across regional NSW in November a number of councils sat down with me and asked for additional help and funding," he said.
"We also provided cash advancements for emergency disaster funding to eligible councils and have diverted Transport for NSW road crews to help fix local roads."
Mr Farraway said the money would go towards fixing freight routes and improving the supply chain, but NSW Farmers vice president Rebecca Reardon was skeptical it would be enough.
"This is a critical matter for all voters because these broken roads are what we use to get food from farm gate to dinner plate," she said.
She added the road network needed a 'strategic approach' to address the damage once and for all.
Murrumbidgee shire mayor Ruth McRae said its $2.895 million was a "welcome injection".
"I'm very happy about that, it will be a very significant addition to the road repair program we're trying to put together," she said.
"No doubt within the next week to 10 days, there will be a workshop to determine where the greatest need for it is."
She added the determination would be based on safety and ensuring all roads are fit for purpose.
Ms Reardon asked for a similar financial commitment from NSW Labor ahead of the state election.
"We know there's damage in the city as well as in the country, but what we're asking for is a clear idea of how Labor will fix our roads if they form government," she said.
"The Coalition government has put up funding - not enough to properly address the issue - but Labor has yet to make their position clear."
