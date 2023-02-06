The Riverina's most popular baby names for 2022 have been revealed, with the region's new parents favouring traditional names over the past 12 months.
Willow came out on top as the most popular name for girls born in the region, followed by Isla, Charlotte and Mia.
Jack came out on top for the boy's names, followed by Henry, George and Hudson.
"My great-grandfather was a Jack and a couple of years ago I lost a close friend of mine and his name was Jack," Ms Bury said.
"He's named after two very strong and positive influences in my life."
Young Jack is Ms Bury's first child and she said it was a pretty easy choice, because they wanted classic and timeless.
"Throughout the pregnancy we came up with several names, but Jack was always at the top of my list," she said.
"It's an older name, we didn't want one of those new vogue names where there's a weird spelling."
His full name is Jack Travis Taylor, with his middle name coming from a close friend of his father John, who recently passed away.
The top baby names across NSW were Charlotte and Oliver.
After finishing third in 2021, Charlotte finally took out top spot joining Oliver who has been the number one baby boys' name in NSW since 2014.
Top Riverina baby names 2022
Female -- Male
Meanwhile, figures have revealed the number of babies born in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District remained steady in 2022 at 2215 - down slightly from 2021's figure of 2273.
But according to a spokesperson for the NSW Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages, 268 more babies were registered in Riverina in 2022 than the previous year.
The largest baby born at an MLHD hospital in 2022 was a sturdy 5325 grams, while the smallest weighed in at a featherweight 1240 grams.
There were 552 first-time mums in the local area last year, and the busiest days for hospital staff were January 24 and April 22, with 11 babies delivered on each day.
Interestingly, in 2022, girls represented 52 per cent of births and boys, 48 per cent, with 33 sets of twins.
In 2021, boys made up 51 per cent of births and girls at 49 per cent, with 35 sets of twins.
The Riverina appears to have bucked the trend seen across the state, with 6648 fewer births registered in NSW statewide in 2022 than the previous year.
All up 83,411 babies were registered in NSW in 2022, however, as parents have 60 days to register their newborn, babies who were born in December 2022 may yet to be registered.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
