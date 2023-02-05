A new look Griffith Creet Cup side has been able to stave off the second challenge of the year from Lake Cargelligo at Graham McGann Oval on Sunday.
After a delayed start due to wet creases and after an hour delay, Griffith won the toss and elected to bat but lost the wicket of Mathew Axtil (1) in the second over.
It was steady going early for Griffith, but the wickets column was become a concern as Liam Greenaway (6), Yash More (12) and captain Josh Davis (0) to see the home side sitting at 4/35 after 15 overs.
Brent Lawrence had been the consistent figure for Griffith, and when he was joined by Sam Robinson, they were finally able to get some runs on the board to be 4/50 at the drinks break.
The runs kept ticking over, with the fourth-wicket partnership putting 32 runs before Robinson (10) was knocked over by Ryan O'Connor (1/25).
Lawrence continued to be the anchor for the Griffith innings, and he found the partner he needed in Bohdy Martyn with 13 overs remaining, the pair had time to lift Griffith to a defendable total.
Over the final overs, Griffith was able to post 5/128 with Lawrence (72*) carrying the bat and elevating the scoring rate, with Martyn (14*) working hard at the other end.
The Lake Cargelligo side was able to make a solid start scoring 10 runs over the first five overs before Sam Breed struck for his first wicket.
Breed was on fire in the early stages of the innings, picking up three quick wickets and was on a hat-trick at one stage, while Mason Ashcroft (1/12) and Greenaway picked up one each as Lakes fell to 5/31.
The visitors were able to fight back, with Mitchell Johnson getting a start and was able to lift his side to 5/55 at the drinks break.
Breed's (5/15) return to the attack after the break brought the end of Johnson's (32) resistance, and Lakes were on the ropes.
Greenaway (3/30) and More (1/0) were able to pick up the remaining wickets as Lakes were bowled out for 82.
The Griffith side will now prepare to take on Ardlethan/Barellan on February 19 while the final challenge remains open.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
