Dylan Pietsch's first game in the MIA in over a decade didn't go quite as planned as the NSW Waratahs took on the ACT Brumbies in a trial game in Griffith.
Fresh off signing a two-year contract extension with the Waratahs, Pietsch made a quick start to the game and picked up an intercept and looked to race away from the Brumbies defence but that burst would be his final action in the game as he picked up a quad injury.
It was the Waratahs who got the scoring underway as, after some sustained pressure on the Brumbies line Nemani Nadolo dived over.
The Brumbies hit back quickly as after a Waratahs mistake and a strong maul, the ACT side was able to use the ball with Rory Scott getting over before Corey Toole gave the hosts the lead after he won the race to a Jack Debreczeni chip to score in the corner.
The sides were level heading into the break after the Waratahs capitalised on Brumbies' mistake with Te Tera Faulkner crashing over.
It was a strong start to an entertaining second stanza for the Brumbies as Toole scored his second of the night while another strong rolling maul saw that lead extended by Luke Reimer.
The Waratahs weren't going down without a fight as try to Taleni Seu saw the margin reduced to five points before Andy Muirhead restored the two-try advantage.
Keeping the game alive right until the end, the visitors were able to hit back with a try to Ben Dowling, and while the Brumbies pushed to extend their lead at the death, the ACT side was able to walk away with a five-point win.
Larkham was happy to walk away from their first of two clashes in the Riverina with a victory.
"You always want to come out of games with a win, and it sort of came down to the last five minutes where they really came back into it, and I thought our boys held on the line quite well and attacked at the end quite well and we unlucky not to score," he said.
"They were quite efficient and crisp with their hands, so I was impressed with that from them, but equally, I think our forwards were tremendous.
"The set piece battle was really good, but I think we slightly shaded them in that tonight, and we exited well in the first half. That second half was quite entertaining with both sides throwing the ball around."
