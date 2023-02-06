IT IS hard to believe we are in the second month of the year already.
We've had a relatively slow start at the Leeton Business Chamber, but behind the scenes we have been pulling together our calendar of events and we are excited to have a variety of events to offer our members across 2023.
It's been a few years now since we've held a local business awards and we are excited to bring this much-loved event back.
It is so important to showcase and recognise our businesses.
We will reveal more details of this event in the coming months.
Personally, I think we are spoiled for choice when we look at the number of different service and product-based businesses in our town.
In the last six months we've seen a number of new businesses pop up and if you take a drive through our main street you'll now find that most of the shops are starting to fill up again.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In recent weeks we've seen chamber member, Rise and Shine Fitness relocate to an awesome new premises in the old Go-Lo building and we are eagerly awaiting the opening of the other side of this space.
This week we are excited to see another Chamber member, Worklocker relocate to a larger premises.
While we are yet to see inside the space the outside transformation looks amazing.
As January is typically a quiet month for our retailers, it was great to see we had a number of businesses able to redeem the back-to-school vouchers.
These vouchers offered welcome relief to both families and retailers and after speaking to several shop owners they noted how beneficial these vouchers had been for their business.
Lastly, the chamber AGM is coming up on Tuesday, February 14 at Stir Espresso, 7.45am for an 8am start. We would love to welcome some new faces to the table and hope to see you there.
