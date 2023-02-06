PLAYERS have returned to the squash court for the first time this year as a new competition gets under way.
The Leeton Soldiers Club summer squash fixture started last week, with 52 players taking to the courts with some players a little rusty after a two-month break.
Competition is being played on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights with the scoring being a point a rally, first to 15, but having to win by two points.
Two of the club's juniors fought out the match-of-the-week.
Callum Sheldrick just outlasted Eden Reilly in a very close five game contest, winning 15-11, 12-15, 15-10, 12-15, 16-14.
On Monday, Zac Fairweather lost the first two games to Gary Thompson, but fought back and won the next three games to claim victory.
Anthony Iannelli had a 3-2 win over Col Thompson and Jack Miller defeated his sister Ruby 3-1.
Isabel Thompson is improving quickly and she dropped the first game to Nicole Onwuekwe, but then took control to win 3-1.
Other matches saw Garry Walker down Brodie Lashbrook, Charmaine Lee beat Jackson Bullivant, Bryan Shepley defeated Sean Ryan and Will Gray-Mills was too good for Katie McAliece.
In Tuesday's competition, Finley Sales won the first two games against Maanu Alexander, however Maanu finished strongly and went on to win 3-2.
James Kelly claimed the fourth game 18-16 to overcome Lizette Taylor-Gown 3-1.
Will Rawle had a 3-1 win over Declan Ryan and Hayden Farrugia beat Miranda Tait by the same margin.
Ondria Miller downed Naomi Rawle 3-1 and Isabel Thompson continued on her winning way this time outplaying new player Karen Griggs.
In other matches, Simone Bruno defeated Alec Tait and Brian O'Leary downed Nick Croucamp.
On Wednesday, Adrian Sheldrick won a see-sawing five game contest against Alayna Croucamp 15-10, 13-15, 17-15, 6-15, 15-10.
Brendon Looby downed Marnah Cunningham 3-2 and Carol Davidson beat John Saddler 3-1.
In a tight match, Kathryn Bechaz won the fourth game 16-14 to edge out Zac Fairweather and Trev Whitby won the fourth game 15-13 to seal victory over Jacob Harrison.
New player Paul Payne was too good for Adele Thompson and Will Nardi was too quick for Denise Wilson.
In the remaining matches Cooper Boardman downed Tony Naimo and Madeline Glenn beat Cadell Thompson.
