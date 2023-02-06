EVEN the biggest of Valentine's Day sceptics would agree there is no harm in spreading a little love.
With February 14 fast approaching, businesses in Leeton have everything one needs to do just that to make someone special in their life smile.
While the day itself might not be for everyone, there's no doubting making someone smile is good for the soul.
Arbour and Ivy Flowers in Leeton is busily preparing for the day, with owner Kerry Cornes saying the day itself was one of the busiest on the calendar.
"Valentine's Day I've noticed can be very last minute for people, it's all on the day, not many order ahead," she said.
"The lead up is quite busy for us. We've been prepping for the last couple of weeks.
"Probably a month beforehand we are preparing. Making sure we have stock, sundries like your vases, ribbons, wrapping, all of that.
"You need to make sure you have all of that ahead of time and make sure you know what we are going to offer people."
Arbour and Ivy Flowers of course has all blooms of all kinds for Valentine's Day, but the business also offers other gifts, which can all be found in store.
Staff will spend most of the weekend prior to February 14 preparing for the day.
However, while Valentine's Day is certainly one where they are run off their feet, Mother's Day is usually the busiest day of the year, according to Mrs Cornes.
A simple but popular item for a Valentine's Day gesture is a single red rose.
"We do sell a lot of those every year, it's something simple just to show someone you care about them ... I think it's a day where we can all treat someone we love," Mrs Cornes said.
"Even if it's not your cup of tea, the person you love might really enjoy it.
"I think everyone can agree how nice it feels to make someone we love smile."
Arbour and Ivy Flowers encourages residents to think ahead for Valentine's Day by popping in store to see what options are available.
More information is also available at www.arbourandivyflowers.com.au.
