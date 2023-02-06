MORE health staff and tailored solutions to solve the community's issues with the system are two of the leading issues campaigners want addressed in Leeton in the lead up to the state election.
With the election now just over a month away, there has never been a better time for communities such as Leeton to have their voices heard when it comes to greater and improved access to health services here in town.
Leeton Health Services Action Committee chairman Maryann Iannelli said while there had been some issues addressed, there was more to be done.
The committee and Leeton Shire Council have been proactively working together and with the community to find suitable solutions to areas like workforce shortages in the healthcare system.
"(The two organisations) have been working towards a bespoke model of delivery service to fit with the Leeton community health service needs across Leeton Hospital, ambulance, mental health and aged care," Mrs Iannelli said.
"We are one shire committed to investing time and money into solutions rather than simply talking about them.
"While Leeton Health Services (Leeton hospital) has just had a Clinical Health Service Plan completed and it provides Leeton Hospital with some much-needed upgrades, we are yet to see a strategy to attract workforce to the region.
"Council and the Leeton Health Services Action Committee are interested in working with the Murrumbidgee Local Health District and Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network in a strategy to attract and retain health services workforce to our region."
Mrs Iannelli said now was the time for the government to not only pay attention to these issues, but offer solutions as that is what voters will take note of come election day.
"This election provides a great opportunity to see how committed either party is to (our) bespoke model of delivery service," she said.
Another issue consistently facing Leeton is its distance from both Wagga and Griffith, with providers often overlooking the shire in favour of these centres, pushing patients in those directions.
"We need to get assurance from any new government that our community will get the same level of access to timely and quality health services as the larger centres and this remains a priority advocacy piece for the mayor and councillors," general manager Jackie Kruger said.
