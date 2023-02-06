The Irrigator
Nsw Election

Leeton Shire Council and the Leeton Health Services Action Committee want issues surrounding health in town addressed by parties this election season

TP
By Talia Pattison
February 6 2023 - 4:00pm
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet is being urged to find suitable solutions for communities like Leeton when it comes to addressing issues facing the healthcare system.

MORE health staff and tailored solutions to solve the community's issues with the system are two of the leading issues campaigners want addressed in Leeton in the lead up to the state election.

TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

