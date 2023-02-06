Six luxury home elements that are also surprisingly functional

From electric and gas fireplaces to outdoor dining and kitchen spaces, consider these elements for your next luxury home upgrade. Picture Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

We all need somewhere to call home. A place to rest, relax and recharge each evening or at the end of a long week. Somewhere to break bread with our nearest and dearest, to share a drink and to laugh and be merry during the holidays. After all - home is where the heart is.

But what if you prefer the finer things in life? There's nothing wrong with a touch of luxury in your home, especially if you can afford it. After all, if you work hard each week, you should be allowed to take some pride in your home.

If you're considering adding some luxury elements to your house, you're in the right place. This helpful article will share six luxury home elements that are also surprisingly functional.

A luxury electric or gas fireplace

To add a touch of class to your home, you can first browse luxury electric fireplaces in Australia. An electric fireplace can add that splash of elegance to your living space without worrying about getting firewood, starting fires or the smell of wood smoke.



An electric or gas fireplace can perfectly replicate a flickering fire for your living space that will keep the room warm and provide a gentle, warm ambient glow that is perfect for relaxing. Just imagine a Sunday afternoon in winter, the warm aura of the fireplace creating an atmosphere of warmth as you sip wine and get lost in a book. Pure luxury.

Underfloor heating

Another luxury upgrade to your home that offers functionality is installing underfloor heating. This could be heated tiles in your bathroom or heated polished concrete in your living and dining spaces.



With a heated floor, you can pad around barefoot all year round without having to wear slippers, as the warm floor will be pleasant to walk on, even during the depths of a cold winter.

Heated flooring will also help keep your home warm, and you may spend less on your ducted heating or split system bill due to it. This is another excellent luxurious, functional upgrade to your home.

Smart home integration

This is a luxury upgrade for the modern age. Smart home elements are a top-notch functional luxury upgrade that adds class and practicality to your home design. A smart doorbell means you can see who's at the front door, even if you're at work - the camera will cast to your smart device.



A smart fridge can prompt you to order staples such as milk and eggs when they're running low. Smart LED light globes can change colour and automatically dim during the evening or perform how you program them.



A smart security system will keep your home safe and secure and act as a solid deterrent to any would-be thieves. Smart technology is a great functional yet luxurious home element.

A climate controlled wine cupboard

This is an excellent home element for a wine enthusiast. This is a must-have if you enjoy a drop of white or red most days.



When improperly stored, wine can spoil or not mature properly, ruining the palate. A climate control wine cupboard will store your wine at the perfect temperature to ensure it gets better with age. They come in various sizes and can fit in your kitchen, under the stairs, or other out-of-the-way places.



So, depending on how much of a wine collector you are, you should be able to find a model that suits your needs and space.

An outdoor kitchen and dining space

If you're considering upgrading your backyard, you should consider including an outdoor kitchen and dining space. You can have a grill or barbecue unit connected to your mains gas, so you don't have to worry about swapping bottles out.



In addition, you can install some bench space so you can easily chop and prepare food such as vegetables and salads outside. You could install a mini fridge to keep meat, cold beer and other beverages ready to grab when cooking out in the yard.



Top this all off with an outdoor dining table with some comfortable chairs, and you have a great luxury home addition that is also surprisingly functional.

A games room

A separate games room is a luxurious and functional addition if you're an avid video or tabletop gamer. For the video camera, you can put in a comfortable couch or a few recliners, widescreen television and your game systems, and some shelving for your games.



For the board or card gamer, you can install some shelves to hold your games, a gaming table in the middle and some comfortable seats so you and your buddies can sit around and enjoy each other's company.