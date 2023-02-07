CLOSE to 230 players took to the Leeton course for round 11 of the twilight golf competition last week.
Teams are now locked and loaded in the divisions where they will stay for the final six weeks of the season.
Scores will be hidden for the final three weeks prior to the semi and grand final day on March 26.
Player-of-the-week when to Robert Ryan after he scored a one over par 36 off the bat off nine handicap, winning 27 nett.
He just pipped the old man Anthony Ryan who had a nett 29.
IN OTHER NEWS:
No one can figure out why they'd play so well in round 10 as they now sit last in division one.
Other great scores were from Russell Carn, Rob Fiumara and Pete Dunbar on 31 with Sam Ryan, Troy Evans, John Kellahan, Todd Wilson and James Mason rounding out the mentions on 32.
The ball cut off was back to 33 or better.
Team captains have been reminded to have their players put March 26 in their calendars.
