IN 2023 the Lions Youth of the Year program has been in operation for 59 years.
Since its inception in 1964, the Youth of the Year program has fostered and optimized the confidence, leadership and citizenship qualities in thousands of school leavers.
The program is managed and supported by Lions Australia and is run by Lions clubs throughout the whole of Australia in close collaboration with, and supported by, participating schools.
It has a long history in Leeton shire and is for students who are contributors to their schools and communities and those who wish to challenge themselves to gain experience in public speaking and presenting their credentials to a panel of judges in a non-threatening environment.
Students who will be leaving school in the next year or two are encouraged to take part, with numerous benefits as a result.
They are:
Eligibility for entry:
Students interested in participating in the program can contact the Lions Club of Leeton through their school or personally and the club will send through an entry form.
Once this is confirmed and forwarded onto the Lion Youth of the Year chairman, the applicant will be contacted regarding club level interview and public speaking event.
