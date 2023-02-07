The Irrigator

Happy Days and Co in Leeton claims world-first with port and lemonade product

TP
By Talia Pattison
February 7 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Happy Days Co crew are excited for the direction the business is heading in following the successful launch of its first product last year. Picture supplied

WHAT started as a throwaway comment from a friend about a drink mix that was popular back in the day has turned into a fruitful business venture in Leeton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.