WHAT started as a throwaway comment from a friend about a drink mix that was popular back in the day has turned into a fruitful business venture in Leeton.
Happy Days and Co launched its first ready-to-drink beverage in September last year, a mix of port from Lillypilly Wines and just the right blend of lemonade.
"I had a friend tell me back in the day they used to drink port and lemonade out at Barellan all of the time, so I went home and tried it and by the end of the night the business was started," Happy Days and Co founder Franky Fiumara said.
"The group that has come together to do this, we've always spoken about doing something together. We decided this was what we wanted to do.
"It took us nearly two years to get it up and running in terms of making sure the product was exactly how we wanted it to be, sourcing what we needed to.
"My brother-in-law and sister-in-law produced the label and logo and it looks fantastic. We're up and running now. It's really exciting for us."
Mr Fiumara is joined in the business venture by two of his cousins and their husbands, his wife and two of his best mates and their wives.
Family-oriented businesses is not a new concept to Mr Fiumara as he comes from a long line of family members who have started their own enterprises and built it from the ground up with the help of their loved ones.
In fact, he continues to operate and run the butchery at the Golden Apple Super Store, which has been run by members of his family for decades. Happy Days and Co is also using port that is supplied by Lillypilly Wines, which is also owned by the Fiumara family.
The process of having the right blend and mix of port and lemonade for the drink, which is now available in more than 30 locations across Leeton, Griffith, the South Coast and even Melbourne, took some time as the business wanted to be sure to get it right.
It is believed Happy Days and Co has come up with the first ready-to-drink port and lemonade in the world.
"It's never been put into a can or bottle in this way as a pre-mix," Mr Fiumara said.
"We've had some really great feedback and the support from the community has been amazing.
"The name Happy Days and Co basically stemmed from myself ... I'm always saying 'happy days', so that's where that came from.
"We've had a lot of help along the way, so we're really grateful."
With the drink doing so well, Happy Days and Co is already dreaming up what it's next product will be.
Keep up-to-date with Happy Days and Co and its social media pages as the business continues to build its brand and product line.
