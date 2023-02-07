LEETON'S Tamara Bartram has several goals in mind for 2023, including representing her community to the best of her ability.
Miss Bartram was the 2022 Young Woman of the Year winner for Leeton (formerly known as the Leeton Showgirl competition).
She is gearing up not only to take on the zone final of the Young Woman competition on February 18, but will this month also be starting a university degree in accounting.
As part of the lead up to the zone final, which will be held in Walbundrie and include a formal dinner and presentation evening in Albury, Miss Bartram recently attended a development weekend in Dubbo.
She met with other zone finalists, while also participating in a range of activities to prepare for the upcoming judging for the next phase of the competition.
"There was a really good turnout there, I was able to meet a lot of the other girls from the zone here, as well as others from across the state," Miss Bartram said.
"We learned about presenting yourself and confidence, especially when speaking to a crowd.
"It was helpful to take those qualities away, but it was also comforting to know all of the other girls are in the same boat.
"It was a great opportunity to connect and collaborate with the other entrants."
The zone final is being hosted by the Walbundrie Show Society, with Miss Bartram busily preparing for the weekend, as well as starting university in Albury soon after.
"I'm looking forward to representing Leeton ... it's certainly a great privilege," she said.
"It's something I wouldn't have guessed I would be doing a year ago. I'm really excited to go and to be able to meet the rest of the finalists within the zone as well."
The winner of the zone final will then go on to compete at the next stage of the competition, which is the state event held at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
It is also not too early to start thinking about participating in the 2023 Leeton Young Woman of the Year competition, which will be held in conjunction with the Leeton Show.
