Health authorities have reported a rise in Murray Valley encephalitis detections in the Riverina.
NSW Health's latest surveillance efforts detected the virus - also known as MVE - in mosquitoes across a large area of western and southern NSW, including Albury, Leeton and Mathoura.
Sentinel chickens used for surveillance of mosquito-borne viruses have also been infected with MVE in western NSW, indicating the infection rate among mosquitoes is high.
With no vaccine available, the Murrumbidgee Local Health District acting director of public health Alison Nikitas said residents in at-risk areas must remain vigilant.
"The school holidays might be over, but the warm weather means many of us are still enjoying outdoor activities," she said.
"There is no vaccination or specific treatment for Murray Valley encephalitis and the best way to avoid infection is to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes, which are most active between dusk and dawn."
The latest mosquito surveillance report for the week ending on January 28 found the number of mosquitoes in Wagga has dropped to medium levels, with only about 50 to 100 collected per night.
Other areas like Griffith, Leeton, Narrandera and Grong Grong still have a high mosquito population, with as many as 1000 caught in surveillance traps per night.
Symptoms of MVE can include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, diarrhoea and muscle aches. In severe infections it can cause lifelong neurological illness or death.
"Signs of severe infection include severe headache, neck stiffness, sensitivity to bright lights, drowsiness, confusion, seizures, and loss of consciousness," Ms Nikitas said.
"Avoiding mosquito bites will also protect against other mosquito-borne infections including Japanese encephalitis, Ross River Fever and Barmah Forest virus."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.