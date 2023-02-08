THE cooler temperatures encouraged 30 bowlers to the greens for last week's social bowls day.
The conduct and standard of play was seen to improve enormously with the attendance of five of the club's lady bowlers in Betty Howard, Jan Munro, Laurel Cox, Jean Plant and Margaret McKenzie.
On his return from injury, Ken O'Connell made an instant impact, leading Cox and Len Eason to a nail biting one shot, 17-16, win over Greg Bowyer, Bruce Dale and Bill Creber, in what proved to be the match of the morning.
Three shots on the final end secured Phil Morris, Howard and Bill Watt a come-from-behind, two shot victory 17-15. They defeated John Leech, McKenzie and Tony Wood.
In a low-scoring game on rink six, Leo and Jean Plant combined with Rob Graham to secure a 13-9 win over David Noad, Neil Condron and Ken Hillier.
On rink two, leads Jack Collard and Munro had a battle royale before Collard eventually led his side of Terry Dale and Rob O'Callaghan, to a 21-13 win over Munro, Alan Breed and Greg Caffery.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In the final game of the morning, Glen Neyland, Mark Morgan and Bill Mitchell proved far too good for John Breed, Mick O'Connell and Len Clare winning a lop-sided encounter 18-9.
Resting touchers were recorded by Jean Plant, Leech and John Breed who also contributed to the club's coffers by registering a wrong bias along with his brother Alan, Mick O'Connell, Howard and Wood.
Leo Plant was the star on Saturday morning registering two resting touchers on his way to a thumping 29-11 victory over Len Clare.
In other games, John Leech proved too strong for Rattles Retallick winning 21-15 and Phil Morris recorded an eight-shot, 19-11 win over Greg Caffery.
Plant recorded the only resting toucher of the morning with the only wrong bias being bowled by Caffery.
