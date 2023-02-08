THE school year started with a visit from some sporting stars at Leeton Public School last week.
The ACT Brumbies called past on February 2 on their way to Griffith before their trial match against the NSW Waratahs.
Primary students were able to meet current Brumbies players and Australian Rugby Wallabies representatives, with Nick White, Lachy Lonergan, Darcy Swain, Nick Frost and Jesse Mogg all dropping in.
The group held a question and answer session with students, as well as signing autographs afterwards. The school's captains, sports house captains and members of last year's LPS rugby union teams, also had the chance for a photograph with the players.
"Leeton Public School has a proud tradition of participation in rugby union, with current Waratah and former Australian Sevens player Dylan Pietsch being a former student," principal Tim Allen said.
"The LPS rugby union team (are also) past winners of the Brumbies Primary Schools 10s competition.
"Last year LPS had five students selected in the Riverina PSSA rugby union team that participated in the state championships.
"The students were very excited to meet the players and asked some fantastic questions. A big thank you to Southern Inland Rugby Union and the ACT Brumbies for organising the visit."
