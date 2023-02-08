The Irrigator

Leeton Dianas looking for new players for 2023 season

TP
By Talia Pattison
February 8 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Suggate stands strong during a match last season. The Dianas are on the hunt for more players in 2023. Picture by Liam Warren

THE Dianas are looking to build their ranks this season following the loss of several key players.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.