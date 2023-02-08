THE Dianas are looking to build their ranks this season following the loss of several key players.
Retirements of some seasoned players and the departure of key playmaker Emily Wright has the team on the hunt for fresh blood.
Stuart Stout is taking on the role of coach again, assisted by Flip Nolen.
He said the team's pre-season had started, but it certainly wasn't too late to pull the boots on for the Dianas in 2023.
"Numbers are a little bit thin at the moment," Stout said.
"We've had a number of retirements and Emily Wright is going to uni in Canberra. She'll be sorely missed as our halfback and vice captain.
"That's a big gap we need to fill. A big loss for the team."
Stout was hopeful there would be some junior players coming through the ranks to fill those gaps.
"We've had some interest, we've just got to get them to training," he said.
The Dianas challenged many sides last season, showing improvement along the way.
While it is looking like the 2023 season may be another year of rebuilding, Stout said it wasn't always about winning, but simply enjoying the game and promoting the sport in the community.
Those hesitant about playing and the physicality needn't be too concerned, according to Stout.
"We've got some new players, so you're not going to be the only one new to the game," he said.
"For those who haven't tried the game, there's definitely a lot more investment in the women's side of things and those pathways are being formed to the professional level.
"So if that's something that interests some of the younger ones, why not give it a go?"
Pre-season training has so far involved working on fitness in a bid to be prepared for the competition proper, which starts after Easter.
"It's definitely worthwhile getting to training now to get fit and get those skills right," Stout said.
"We've been working on both of those things.
"Bit of fitness, bit of ball work and skills that focus on the breakdown of the ball and tackle."
Those interested in playing for the Dianas are welcome to attend training, which takes place every Tuesday and Thursday at No. 1 Oval from 7pm.
