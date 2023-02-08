Leeton-Whitton have been handed a home opener in the Riverina Football League for 2023.
The Riverina League competition will get underway with round one on the weekend of Saturday, April 15, the week after Easter.
It will be a tough start to the season for Crows as they play host to defending champions Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at the Leeton Showgrounds.
Three of the four games are out west with Narrandera to host Collingullie-Glenfield Park and Griffith Swans taking on Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes while it will be a local derby with Turvey Park taking on Wagga Tigers.
The Tigers have also been unveiled as the opposition for the Narrandera Eagles when Shane Mumford is in town to pull on the blue and gold in round eight.
RELATED
The Farrer League kicks off a fortnight earlier on April 1.
Reigning premiers Marrar will unfurl their flag before taking on Northern Jets at Langtry Oval, in what shapes as the biggest game of the opening round.
Charles Sturt University hosting North Wagga will be another interesting battle, while Coleambally welcome Temora and East Wagga-Kooringal will travel to Barellan.
The Farrer League grand final will be held on September 9.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.